Veterans Only Gym, Fundraiser Coming Up in Billings

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Before you look at the headline and move on, I want you to know that this isn't your typical, "Hey, check out this cool event coming up" type of story. I think even those of you who can't make it to Billings for this event will be interested in our conversation.

First, the event details: Coming up Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at The Squire Lounge in Billings, there's going to be outdoor live music, door prizes, and of course drinks and more. They're doing a fundraiser for an all-military/all-veteran gym that recently opened their doors in Billings called the Adaptive Performance Center.

Karen Pearson and Mitch Crous with the APC dropped by our studios to promote the event Monday morning. We talked about the event coming up for those of you interested in attending in Billings. But for our listeners outside of the Billings area, I think you'd also be interested in what they had to say.

First, since APC is not just a gym, and is focused on veterans' health from a broader standpoint- they were able to stay open even during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Second, whether it is depression, suicide risk, or recovering from a physical injury- exercise is key to recovery. Third, we got into an interesting conversation about mandatory face masks and post-traumatic stress.

Check out our full conversation below, and below that- find out more about the APC:

More details on the Adaptive Performance Center:

Credit APC

gallery galleryid="36:482127" gallerytitle="READ MORE: 10 free apps to help you get fit in our new normal"]