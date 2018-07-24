Tester: ‘Cut Me a Check and It’s Yours’

"Cut me a check, and it's yours." That's the response Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) gave when asked if he wanted to comment on the million dollar home that Tester bought back in Washington, DC. All this as Montana's State Auditor and Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale takes out a new ad blasting Tester's "cosmopolitan castle."

First, here is Tester on tape:







Meanwhile, Rosendale is on the offensive against Tester with his latest ad. Click below to watch: