Billings “Don’t Bust the Filibuster” Rally on Courthouse Lawn Tuesday

Liberal Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) has been all over the map when it comes to preserving the filibuster in the United States Senate. CNN reported last Fall that Tester was "opening the door to the elimination of the filibuster." More recently, Tester maintains that he supports the filibuster.

But given how crazy the agenda is on Capitol Hill at the moment, you can't take anything for granted. And you certainly can't take a politician at his word. So far, it appears that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the only Democrat in the Senate close to being called a "moderate."

As recently as March 29th, Tester told the Great Falls Tribune that he is open to changing his opinion on the filibuster, which would allow Senate Democrats to ram through any legislation they want- from illegal immigration and gun control, to the Green New Deal, and court packing on the US Supreme Court:

“If the filibuster is going to continue to be used to stonewall, to stop, good important things from getting passed, that leaves me little option to change my opinion on this,” Tester said.

If you want to show your support for long held checks and balances standing in the way of mob rule in the US Senate, a rally to save the filibuster will be taking place in Billings, Montana on Tuesday.

Join Americans for Prosperity Montana - for a special event with AFP-President Tim Phillips and a special guest speaker. This event is a demonstration of support for the U.S Senate filibuster, debate, and the American System of Government. We would like to encourage Senator Jon Tester to continue his support for the filibuster, despite calls from his party leadership to end it.

Here's the full details on the Americans for Prosperity website. The rally will take place at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.