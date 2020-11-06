Special Rural Montana Veterans Edition Hot Off the Presses

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm lucky enough to be a member of Yellowstone Valley Electric, the rural electric cooperative serving Billings and Yellowstone County. Since I'm a member, I get a copy of Rural Montana, the magazine published by the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association. The magazine is sent out to roughly 125,000 households in Montana- a huge reach.

This month, with Veterans Day taking place every November 11th, the coops published a very cool edition of the Rural Montana magazine featuring veteran employees who work for the electric cooperatives all across the state. Also featured in the magazine are veterans who serve on the boards of Montana’s electric cooperatives. What a great way to feature their people, and also to pay tribute to those who have served their country.

Check out the full online version of the Rural Montana magazine by clicking here:

Credit Montana Electric Cooperatives Association

The above edition of Rural Montana also features a nice spread on the newly christened USS Montana submarine. Check out the great photographs by clicking here.

By the way, with Veterans Day right around the corner- I wanted to let you know that our good friend George Blackard with the American Legion will be back in studio on Veterans Day. He will be hosting a very special Montana Talks Veterans Day show all morning long. I will join in from the road. I'll be in Scobey, Montana this Wednesday, November 11th speaking with our friends from the oldest VFW Post in the state. Look forward to seeing everyone in Scobey. It is such an honor to be asked to join you.