Big Sky to Bolivia: Montanans Powering a Village

Normally at this time of year, these Montanans are battling subzero temperatures to keep the lights on for us back here in Montana. Now, they're in the opposite of extremes- with high temperatures, high humidity, sunburns, and bodies covered in bug bites- not to mention a long day of hard work. But it is incredibly rewarding nonetheless.

Ryan Hall with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association checked in with us on our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks- on Tuesday. Over a dozen electric utility linemen from all across Montana are taking part in the Big Sky to Bolivia project, bring power to a remote village in the South American nation of Bolivia for the first time.

Ryan talked about the crew and what they've been up to. Check out the audio below.

In the above photo, Josh Fatouros of Park Electric Cooperative leads a crew in hand-pulling a wire this morning in Bolivia. Below, Melissa Greenwood of Ravalli Electric Co-op enjoys a brief afternoon rain that cooled down temperatures of more than 90 degrees and reduced the 90% humidity. Greenwood also spoke with children in Villa Cotoca.