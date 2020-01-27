Whether it's campaign finance law, working with the media, and what all it takes to actually pull off a successful campaign- maybe you've thought about running for office, but don't know where to start.

Coming up in February on both sides of the state, two great organizations are teaming up to provide a campaign academy for anyone interested in running for office in Montana.

Montana’s Credit Unions (MCU), Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association (MECA) and their national counterparts the Credit Union National Association, and National Rural Electric Cooperative Association are joining forces to host a nonpartisan Co-op Campaign Academy to arm you with the tools you need for a successful campaign.

Here's more info from a joint press release sent out by MCU and MECA:

This training is beneficial to anyone considering a run for local office (city council, mayor, sheriff, district judge, etc.) or state legislature. Even those assisting as a campaign manager or volunteer coordinator can gain useful information for the campaign they are supporting. No matter the level of office you are running for or the party you are involved with, we will provide you the proper resources to help you in your political journey. “This academy is intended to encourage people to run for public office,” said Gary Wiens, assistant general manager of Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association. “If voters want better government, then they need choices when they cast their ballots, because good government doesn’t just happen.”

The Co-op Campaign Academy will be offered in two Montana communities:

February 4, 2020

Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT February 6, 2020

Billings, MT

The cost for the Co-op Campaign Academy is $55 per registrant. Lunch is provided and will include local politicians sharing their “Tales from the Campaign Trail.” For more information or to register, visit www.coopcampaignacademy.coop.