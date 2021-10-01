The “Montana Talks” Road Show: Great Falls, Whitefish, & Columbia Falls

We're taking Montana's leading statewide radio talk show back out on the road for our Hometown Handshake. Thanks to our friends at Pharm406, "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" is hitting the road once again in the days ahead for Great Falls, Whitefish, and Columbia Falls.

On Wednesday's show for Wednesday October 6th, we will be LIVE from the Montana Electric Cooperatives' Association annual meeting in Great Falls. I'll be set up at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls starting around 6 a.m. if you want to drop by and say hello. Of course you can hear us/join us for our statewide show from 9-10 a.m. Several guests from electric cooperatives across the state will join us on the air for the statewide show.

Then, I'll hit the road for Whitefish and the Montana Equipment Dealers Association convention at the Whitefish Lake Lodge. I'll actually be moderating a panel discussion as a part of the convention. It will be featuring a live audience that will also broadcast live over the airwaves during our statewide radio show.

For Friday's show, I'll be sticking around the Flathead Valley for our "Hometown Handshake." Friday's show will be LIVE from Northwest Parts & Equipment in Columbia Falls. We'll open up the microphones for you and anyone else who wants to join us on the radio. We always get a great lineup of folks whenever we broadcast from out on the town in the Flathead Valley.

Listen live on the following stations across the state:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 KMMS

Livingston: 1340 KPRK

Missoula: AM930 and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400AM and 103.1FM KXGN

Forsyth: KIKC 1250 AM, 94.5FM

Lewistown: KQPZ 95.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1FM KVCK

Shelby: 1150AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7FM KINX

Helena: 95.9FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7FM KCGM

Plentywood: 100.1FM KATQ