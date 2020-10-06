“Montana Talks” LIVE from Great Falls Tuesday and Wednesday

One year ago we were joined on the radio by Ryan Hall with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA). He told us about how a great group of Montanans would be heading to South America to help bring electricity to a village for the first time.

Here we are one year later, and the electric coops have not only braved the South American heat and humidity- they've braved wildfires, storms, the coronavirus and more to help keep the lights on for Montanans back here at home as well.

We're taking our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks- back on the road this week for the MECA annual meeting in Great Falls. Join us for our LIVE shows from Great Falls both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

We'll focus in on energy issues with MECA for Tuesday's show. Then on Wednesday we'll catch up with some other guests from Great Falls. If you have a guest you'd like to recommend to join us on the show- drop me an email aaron (at) montanatalks.com

(For those of you who need to maintain social distancing- the mic cords stretch out long enough to give you at least 6 feet).

