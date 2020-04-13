Speaker Hertz: Time To Open Up Our Economy

Speaker of the House Greg Hertz (R-Polson) says it is time to re-open the economy and get people back to work in Montana.

He's not only the Speaker of the House of Representative in the state house here in Montana, he's also a business owner who operates grocery stores in Northwest Montana and sees the pain and frustration facing everyday Montanans on a daily basis.

Speaker Greg Hertz (R-Polson) joined us on Monday's Montana Talks statewide radio show with Aaron Flint.

Earlier in the morning, I had been talking about the governors of North and South Dakota, and asked the question- should we be using a scalpel instead of a sledgehammer here in Montana?

He also took phone calls from listeners across the state.

One listener, who recently got furloughed by his employer, asked about the delay in unemployment benefits approved in the recent coronavirus federal relief package. Speaker Hertz called on the governor to address the backlog and the problems with the website. He also called out the governor for telling people not to worry about paying their bills, instead of working to deliver the relief that would help them pay their bills in the first place.

The full audio is below: