New Video Shows Bullock Says One Thing, Does Another

"Serving as Montana’s Senator isn’t a consolation prize – but unfortunately, for my liberal opponent, it is."

That's what Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) had to say as he shared a new video calling out liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) for once again saying one thing and doing another.

You can find the full tweet from the Daines campaign by clicking here.

And with just over 100 days until Election Day in Montana, the Daines campaign reminded voters:

It’s clear that Montana’s U.S. Senate seat is nothing more than a consolation prize for failed presidential candidate Steve Bullock.

Meanwhile, Senator Steve Daines is getting credit where credit is due for what is being referred to as the biggest conservation victory in nearly 50 years- passage of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Sam Rubion shared this on Twitter:

@SteveDaines delivers for outdoorsman and our national parks! He is a job creator and outdoorsman at heart and has taken those two things to the senate and delivered for montana! From a fellow outdoorsman thank you!

The Great American Outdoors Act provides full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). But more importantly from my perspective is the funding for infrastructure in our national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier. If we're going to call them "the Crown of the Continent"- then let's treat 'em like that.