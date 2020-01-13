Names of Yellowstone Co. Plane Crash Victims Released

A deadly plane crash at Dunn Mountain, north of Billings, claimed the lives of four individuals who have been identified following an autopsy by the state medical examiner.

According to a YCSO press release, the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the following people killed in the crash:

David Healow, age 69, from Billings (identified as the pilot of the airplane)

Rusty Jungels, age 36, from Billings

Mikel Peterson, Age 35, from Billings

Raymond Rumbold, age 32, from Billings

Sheriff's office personnel transported the NTSB and FAA to the crash site on Monday where they spent most of the day investigating the scene, according to the press release.