Bodies Recovered from Yellowstone Co. Plane Crash

UPDATE: 1/13/20 Names of Yellowstone Co. Plane Crash Victims Released

Original Story

Four bodies were recovered from the scene of a deadly plane crash in Yellowstone County on Sunday afternoon, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. The victims will be identified following autopsies scheduled for Monday.

The above photo shows the scene of first responders on the location of a deadly plane crash in Yellowstone County. Sheriff Linder flew to the scene Sunday morning along with Al Blain of Billings Flying Service.

According to a statement from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

Linder and Blain were able to locate the downed aircraft near the bottom of the slope on the west face of Dunn Mountain, which can be seen from Hwy 87 N. They landed and were able to determine there were no survivors. A preliminary visual inspection of the crash scene shows evidence that the plane likely clipped a guy wire of a radio tower at the top of Dunn Mountain.

Sheriff Linder says federal authorities will also be on the site of the plane crash Monday morning.