The Billings Police Department has revealed the name of a suspect who was involved in the standoff in a west end Billings neighborhood on Friday (4/23).

According to the press release, 24-year old Michael Lee McClure of Billings was the "suspect involved in the officer involved shooting," and Billings Police say he had a "significant criminal record," and was a suspect in a shooting that happened in the 4100 Block of King Avenue East on April 19, 2021.

McClure is listed as a "transient" in the Yellowstone County Sheriff's local database, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

Billings Police Captain Neil Lawrence said McClure had "numerous contacts" with Montana state, and local law enforcement since 2018, and the incidents that they're aware of include:

Reckless eluding as a result of multiple pursuits in Billings, Yellowstone County, and Gallatin County.

Drug possession, Robbery.

Firearms possession by a convicted person.

Criminal Endangerment.

Escape.

Numerous property crimes to include burglary

According to the Billings Police Department press release, the "autopsy concluded that McClure died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," and the rounds that were fired by BPD officers, and Yellowstone County Sheriff deputies that struck McClure "were not fatal."

No further information will be released at this time from the Billings Police Department, and the investigation is on-going, according to the press release.

On Monday (4/26), Yellowstone County Sheriff's revealed the name of a person found dead in the van that McClure reportedly had been driving, and abandoned in the 1900 block of 43rd Street West.

According to the autopsy, 33 year old Dennis Gresham of Sheridan, Wyoming was positively identified, and the cause of death was "multiple gunshots." In a press release, Sheriff Mike Linder said they "do not have any information that would indicate the victim knew the man and woman who ran from the van after it crashed."

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

