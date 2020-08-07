YCSO Searching for Second Suspect in Thursday Shooting

Billings Police arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday (8/6), and now the Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help in apprehending a second individual that may have been involved.

According a Friday afternoon press release, law enforcement is searching for Brian Prettyweasel who is wanted on warrants, and is considered a person of interest in the incident that began with a theft and shooting in Shepherd on Thursday morning.

Prettyweasel is also a suspect in a vehicle theft and shots being fired from a vehicle in an incident that happened early this morning (Friday 8/7) in Big Horn County.

The stolen vehicle was located this morning on private property off Thornton Rd. in Yellowstone County after a pursuit early this morning. The manhunt in the area ended after it was determined Prettyweasel and another male were transported to the area of Jackson Street and King Ave. East at about 7:30 this morning. -Mike Linder, Yellowstone County Sheriff

Brian Prettyweasel is 32 years old, approximately 160 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Yellowstone County Sheriffs advise citizens not to approach him, and to contact 911 or local law enforcement with any information.