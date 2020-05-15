The suspect in a Ballantine homicide that happened this morning (Friday 5/15) has been arrested, according to a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Craig Phillips (37) resides in Arrow Creek Trailer Court trailer park where the homicide occurred, but lives in a different residence. The homicide took place around 6am Friday morning at 2134 West Arrow Creek in Ballantine.

According to the report, Phillips was found walking a few miles from the crime scene when he was taken into custody around 8:40 am Friday morning (5/15). He was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of deliberate homicide and a probation violation.

The name of the homicide victim was given in the press release, and no other details were made available from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

In a separate incident that happened today (Friday 5/15), an 18-year old woman was arrested following several pursuits through downtown Billings.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's report Charlie Bellrock, an 18-year old female from Billings, fled from a Deputy who attempted to stop a car that was "driving erratically and running red lights" near 11th Street North on 27th Street.

According to the press release, she hit the first Deputy's car when trying to flee, and was pursued by several Deputies around downtown, before being spotted going into an alley near 4th Street South and 25th. No Deputies were injured according to the press release.

When he attempted another traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle put the car in reverse and rammed to patrol car a second time. The vehicle fled the area and attempted to cross the median at 27th and 5th south. The vehicle was disabled and the driver ran on foot. -Mike Linder, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

Bellrock was arrested on DUI charges with felony criminal endangerment and remains in jail as of Friday morning (5/15). Two other juveniles riding in the car were taken to the hospital to be checked out before being released to family members.