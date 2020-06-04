Must-See: NFL Great Herschel Walker Speaks Out [VIDEO]

For those of you who heard the clip that I played on our Montana Talks statewide radio show earlier this week, I promised you that I would share the full video on our website- so here you go.

Herschel Walker took to social media in a humbling call for unity and peace, urging people to stop the violent riots while also calling for justice for George Floyd. He said all of the divisiveness needs to stop.

According to a transcript provided by The Washington Examiner, Walker said, "I remember it was Russia, Russia, Russia, and then it's impeachment, impeachment, impeachment. Now, it's a pandemic," he said. "Enough of this. It's enough."

At least Trump is trying, the NFL great concluded.

Here's the full video: