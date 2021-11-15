Credit Unions throughout Montana have partnered with Shodair Children's Hospital for the Montana CU4Kids Cat/Gric Icon Campaign.

Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) is a collaborative program that involves participation from Montana credit unions. Montana's Credit Unions is committed to raising $50,000 over the next four years for Shodair's Capital Campaign for their new hospital in Helena. While Shodair is headquartered in Helena, it serves families from all over the state.

All funds raised will benefit Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena, Montana. Montana's only Miracle Network Hospital. The Cat/Griz rivalry in Montana gets a lot of attention every year and Montana Credit Unions want to help fans show support for their favorite Montana team and also benefit Shodair.

Montana's Credit Unions

Between now and November 19 (the day before the highly anticipated "Brawl of the Wild on November 20), credit unions across the state are selling Cat and Griz football icons. It’s a chance for MSU and UM fans to engage in a bit of friendly rivalry while donating to Shodair Children's Hospital and supporting their team at the same time.

Montana's Credit Unions

I recently stopped into Sky Federal Credit Union in Bozeman and made a donation. I recieved a Bobcat icon and wrote my name on it, Now, it's on display in the branch! The best part is, you don't have to be a member of a credit union to donate. Just stop into Sky Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Credit Union, or Intrepid Credit Union to donate. The minimum donation is $1.00.

