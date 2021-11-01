ESPN College Gameday Coming For The Brawl of the Wild?

Could this be the biggest, can't-miss event the Brawl of the Wild has seen in its entire history?

With only three weeks left in the college football schedule for the Montana State Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies, both teams' seasons will culminate in the 120th Brawl of the Wild - and the Griz are making a play to up the ante this year. The Grizzlies and the Big Sky Conference are pushing to have the most famous college football show in the nation be in Missoula, Montana on Saturday, November 20th for gameday.

The Big Sky Conference and the University of Montana Grizzlies are petitioning to host ESPN College Gameday in Missoula for the 120th Brawl of the Wild versus the Montana State Bobcats. This has the potential to be a Top 10 FCS matchup and ESPN College Gameday is no stranger to being at FCS locations. The last time they went to an FCS location for College Gameday was in 2018 between #1 North Dakota State and #3 South Dakota State.

Credit: Big Sky Conference via Twitter

The thing is, Montana State has been crushing the Brawl of the Wild that past four years and a win in Missoula could make it the fifth year in a row.

Wouldn't that be perfect? ESPN College Gameday and then the whole country gets to see Montana State just absolutely pummel the Griz on their home turf? Sounds beautiful.

To help promote get ESPN's College Gameday to come to Montana, use the hashtag #GrizonGameday on Twitter to help promote it.

