Montana John Deere Locations Helping Hospitals

I know we have a lot of great contractors and folks in the construction business who tune into our radio stations. Please help spread the word about John Deere's efforts in Montana to help out our hospitals during this time of need.

I got a note from Adam Gilbertson with RDO Equipment. He says all of the 22 Montana John Deere stores in the state are teaming up- both the construction and the ag side of the house. They're asking any folks in the construction business who have extra N95 protective masks to drop them off at your nearest John Deere dealer. Dealers include RDO Equipment, C&B Operations, and Frontline Ag Solutions.

To see a full map of store location drop sites across the state, please visit the RDO Billings store’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RDOEquipmentBillingsMT/

According to a statement from the Montana John Deere dealers, they're responding to the Trump Administration’s request for construction companies to donate N95 protective masks in support of health care facilities.

Adam Gilbertson, Vice President of RDO Equipment Co.’s operations in Montana added: