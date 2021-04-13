Montana Governor Orders Ban on COVID Vaccine Passports

Breaking News: Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) ordered a ban on COVID-19 "vaccine passport" requirements on Tuesday afternoon.

In the order, Governor Gianforte says COVID-19 "vaccine passports" are a violation of personal liberty and privacy, and the State of Montana has a compelling interest to protect those rights under the U.S. Constitution and the Montana Constitution.

In the order, Gianforte barred state entities from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine passport in order to access services or facilities. He also blocked state entities from producing a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Additionally, the order bans private businesses "from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business."

Under the order, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities are still allowed to require documentation of a resident's COVID-19 vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine.

As the order also notes, nearly 250,000 Montanans have already been fully vaccinated, with over 597,000 doses administered across the state.

Click here for the full executive order.

Montana would now join a handful of other states that also have moved to ban COVID-19 "vaccine passports," including Idaho, Florida, Texas, and Utah. (h/t The Daily Wire)

The Federalist also reports that an effort to ban COVID vaccine passports is underway in Tennessee and has the support of the governor there.

According to Gov. Gianforte's order, 71% of Montanans aged 70 and over have already chosen to get the vaccine.