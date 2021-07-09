Montana Adds 58 New COVID-19 Cases, 433,013 People are Fully Immunized

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 114,240 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 58 new confirmed cases. There are currently 440 active cases in the state.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 872,781 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 433,013 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 125,743 doses have been administered and 62,802 people are fully immunized. 60% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which remains the most in the state.

Missoula County has had a total of 9,415 confirmed cases and 38 cases are currently active. You can find the current numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 112,127 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 47 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 2,100 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 1,461,824.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 1,672 on Thursday to 1,673 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Flathead County Cases 12,553 Total | 19 New | 98 Active

Yellowstone County Cases 18,187 Total | 15 New | 114 Active

Gallatin County Cases 14,938 Total | 3 New | 13 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 1,130 Total | 2 New | 3 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 7,074 Total | 2 New | 13 Active

Park County Cases 1,466 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Phillips County Cases 529 Total | 2 New | 4 Active

Ravalli County Cases 3,273 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Big Horn County Cases 2,594 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Blaine County Cases 829 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Carbon County Cases 918 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Cascade County Cases 9,568 Total | 1 New | 56 Active

Fergus County Cases 1,132 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Hill County Cases 2,043 Total | 1 New | 10 Active

Lincoln County Cases 1,654 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Stillwater County Cases 757 Total | 1 New | 4 Active