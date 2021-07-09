Montana Adds 58 New COVID-19 Cases, 433,013 People are Fully Immunized

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 114,240 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 58 new confirmed cases. There are currently 440 active cases in the state.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 872,781 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 433,013 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 125,743 doses have been administered and 62,802 people are fully immunized. 60% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which remains the most in the state.

Missoula County has had a total of 9,415 confirmed cases and 38 cases are currently active. You can find the current numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 112,127 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 47 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 2,100 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 1,461,824.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 1,672 on Thursday to 1,673 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Flathead County Cases

12,553 Total  |  19 New  | 98 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

18,187 Total  |  15 New  | 114 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,938 Total  |  3 New  | 13 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases

1,130 Total  |  2 New  | 3 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

7,074 Total  |  2 New  | 13 Active

Park County Cases

1,466 Total  |  2 New  | 6 Active

Phillips County Cases

529 Total  |  2 New  | 4 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,273 Total  |  2 New  | 10 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,594 Total  |  1 New  | 5 Active

Blaine County Cases

829 Total  |  1 New  | 5 Active

Carbon County Cases

918 Total  |  1 New  | 3 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,568 Total  |  1 New  | 56 Active

Fergus County Cases

1,132 Total  |  1 New  | 2 Active

Hill County Cases

2,043 Total  |  1 New  | 10 Active

Lincoln County Cases

1,654 Total  |  1 New  | 5 Active

Stillwater County Cases

757 Total  |  1 New  | 4 Active

