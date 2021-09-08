Billings, Here’s How to Get a Free Ticket to Ales for Trails

Like so many other events, Ales for Trails was forced to go "virtual" in 2020 because of COVID-19. This year, the fun event returns to ZooMontana and 2021 marks their 20th anniversary. It's Friday, September 10th and gates open at 5 pm. Live music this year from Counting Coup and there will be Silent Disco and Giant Beer Pong.

Oh! Don't forget the beer. Attendees can try 50 different beers, ales and seltzers from local and regional breweries.

Nicole Riley/TSMBillings

The event raises significant funds for trails in Billings.

Since it began 20 years ago, Ales for Trails has raised $1,000,000 to help build and maintain Billings ever-growing trail system. Over 2,000 people traditionally attend the event and organizers are anticipating a great turnout on Friday night. Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the gate) and you can BUY TICKETS HERE. Keep scrolling to see where you can get a FREE TICKET.

Raffle tickets are also available for an additional $25, with chances to win cool prizes like the a beautiful New Belgium bicycle and more.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Get FREE Ales for Trails Tickets at Pharm 406.

If you've been thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot, here's an extra incentive for you... Now through Friday (9/8 - 9/10) if you get a COVID shot at Pharm 406, you'll receive one free ticket to Ales for Trails! No appointment necessary.

The locally owned pharmacy is located at 1410 38th Street West (near the Red Door) and is open from 9 am to 7 pm. They'll take COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins until 6 pm. Pharm 406 pharmacists are more than happy to discuss any vaccine questions or concerns you may have.

See you at Ales for Trails!