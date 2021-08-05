‘There Are Only So Many Beds': COVID-19 Surge Hits Hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the virus’ more potent delta variant cuts across the country.

The swift rise is forcing hospitals to pivot back to COVID-19 readiness just weeks after many shuttered coronavirus wards, field hospitals and other emergency pandemic measures.

A Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19.

In Georgia, hospitals are turning away patients because they’re running out of bedspace.

And in Louisiana, coronavirus patients are lingering in the emergency room before being airlifted elsewhere.