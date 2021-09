A man serving time for theft walked away from the Billings pre-release center. 36-year-old Travis Reed left the Alpha House Men’s Pre-release Center on North 31st Street Sunday night at around 10pm. He was sentenced in Yellowstone County in November and arrived at the Alpha House in June. Reed is described as a white male, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 182 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Get more information online at KTVQ.com.