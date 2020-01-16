Liz Cheney Staying in the House, Declines Senate Run

Even though our statewide radio show is called "Montana Talks," we cover a lot of issues important to folks in the Rocky Mountain West. We also get a lot of great listeners in Wyoming thanks to the big signal from our Billings radio station: Newstalk 95.5 and AM970 KBUL.

That being said, the news that Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) is staying in the US House and not running for the US Senate is also big national news. We shared the news from Politico live on the radio as the news broke Thursday morning:

“I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working [to] take our Republican majority,” Cheney said in a statement first reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.

Politico also noted that Cheney has quickly climbed the political ladder in the House of Representatives, and how her move paves the way for former Rep. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) to run for the US Senate.