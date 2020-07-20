Is This Why They Really Want to Defund the Police?

Why is it that some of the same people who want to defund the police, also seem to be some of the same people who want the police to enforce mandatory face masks?

Could this be the answer? In a previous post I shared how 38 Montana sheriffs signed a letter making it clear that they will not be enforcing the governor's directive requiring face masks across the state. They wrote, "The statewide face covering order is a public health directive. It is not a mandate for law enforcement to issue citations and arrest violators."

Here's how they started their letter:

Sheriffs take an oath to support, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Montana.

So, back to our question: why would some of the same people who want to defund the police also be some of the same people who want to create a police state in America? Could it be that if they want to create a police state in America, they first need to do away with law enforcement that supports, protects, and defends our Constitution?

