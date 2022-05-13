Paul Ranks The Most Disrespected Jobs in U.S. Workforce

So I was thinking this morning about the most respected people in the workforce. We always hear about the gratitude that people have for doctors or school teachers. No doubt, they are all deserving of the praise.

However, you rarely hear the good things about the most disrespected people in the workforce.

Sadly, some of the most disrespected now are the brave policemen and women or law enforcement agents that go to work every day to protect our societies.

The disrespect they're served practically every day shouldn't happen. Look at the criticism that our border agents get from the left.

At the top of my own disrespect list would be the politicians in Washington, they have to be the worst.

Secondly would probably be the car salesman.

I think everyone has a vision of your stereotypical one that drives you nuts. In fact, if you listened to our station this week you know what I'm talking about.

Probably third on my disrespect ranking are people who work for the IRS.

I don't think anyone has had a great experience with them.

Forth and fifth would be tough to narrow down but coming in fourth would be members of the mainstream media mob that drive me absolutely crazy.

But heck, some people throw Mark and me into that category, too. Just read what Phoebe or what's his face has to say about us.

Next at fifth would probably be most referees or umpires that do the games.

People typically seem to have no respect for them, but really they should have some because no one else would want their job. Like the old saying: It's a dirty job but someone has to do it.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m. for more disrespect.