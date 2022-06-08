Growing up, I had lots of odd jobs. One of my longest-running jobs in high school was at Wendy's, and as much as I enjoyed the people, I really hated work. But, I didn't know what else to do other than fast-food work. However, now that I'm older and went through lots of jobs while in college, I found out that I didn't have to be trapped behind the window register at Wendy's and I could have done any of these instead.

Movie theater concessions

Photo by Meg Boulden on Unsplash Photo by Meg Boulden on Unsplash loading...

One job that was offered to me after college was at a movie theater concession stand. But, I realize that you can do the job as a teenager as well. You work nights and weekends, and if your theater is cool, you may even get free tickets to the latest feature films. Seems like a win-win to me.

Various grocery store positions

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash loading...

This one is kind of a no-brainer to me. Most grocery stores appreciate any extra help they can get, especially locally-owned ones. If you're looking for a job to do outside of school, you can even bag groceries for certain stores in the later hours of the day when most people go shopping. And, you may receive a discount at the store too.

Golf course caretaker

Photo by Dean on Unsplash Photo by Dean on Unsplash loading...

Another job I found out about a little too late, golf courses will hire teens to help maintain the golf courses. Whether that's picking up trash, retrieving balls at the driving range, or making sure the grass is trimmed properly. Plus, it's a nice, outdoor job that can be rewarding and could lead to a new hobby in golf.

If you're a teen in high school and want to get out of that boring fast-food job, take a look at some of these. It never hurts to ask, and you may find a more rewarding position that you will enjoy more than slinging burgers.

