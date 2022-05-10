Billings, Laurel. Why You Should Get an Oil Change Saturday 5/14

Five years ago this week, bright and early in the morning, I was at the MasterLube in Laurel getting ready for a big day. My oldest kid Mikayla was graduating that year and like most parents of the Locomotive Class of 2017, we were there to help out with MasterLube's annual Grad Day.

They wouldn't let parents do any oil changes.

It's probably best they don't let untrained parents climb into the pit and actually do the oil changes. Instead, we were there to help wash cars, cook hotdogs and hamburgers, and mainly provide support/supervise our students who were there volunteering on Grad Day.

Grad Day concludes the "War of the Walls" mural competition.

Each year, MasterLube lets graduating artists from Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Central, and Laurel decorate a wall at one of their service locations in corresponding neighborhoods. Nicknamed the War of the Walls, online voting concludes Wednesday, with the winner named on Friday. MasterLube has been doing this since 1992 and The Paint Center has been donating paint for the young artists for at least a dozen years.

100% of all sales go to local Senior Sober Graduation Parties.

This is the awesome part... on Saturday (5/14) the Billings area MasterLube will donate 100% of all proceeds to the participating high schools. Not a portion of sales, all of it. This includes oil changes, washes, wiper blades, and air filters.

You're probably due for an oil change anyway.

Come get an oil change or car wash on Saturday at any of the five MasterLube locations, between 7 am and 6 pm. Do be patient (lines will likely be fairly long) and remember that it's all for a great cause. I spoke with Brytnee Gallagher, a manager at the Laurel location, who said it's her favorite day of the year. This year will be her sixteenth year working on Grad Day and she said they're looking forward to Saturday.