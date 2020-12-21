Some Superintendents Want Winter Sports To Get Delayed

Could we see winter sports get delayed just for a few weeks? The scenario is possible.

406 MT Sports is reporting that a group of high school superintendents and administrators have asked the Montana High School Association to delay the start of the winter sports season due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Montana but as of right now the winter sports season will be starting as planned.

digidreamgrafix/Getty Images

The high school administrators wants the season to start January 18th instead of starting January 2nd. With so many people and families traveling for the holidays, we could see a pretty big uptick with COVID-19 cases when everyone returns. So they are hoping with just a two week delay, this could help slow the spread of cases.

The high school superintendents and administrators make some pretty great arguments to delay the season and to be honest, that would be a smart idea. If they can help slow the spread of cases and make sure these high school student athletes can still have a season, that would be great.

The one thing I hope that happens is a winter and spring sports season for these high school athletes. 2020 was heartbreaking when we first got hit in the spring and all spring sports got cancelled and ruined so many senior seasons. If the Montana High School Association can delay the season for just a few weeks and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, that should seem worth it.

For more details, check out 406 MT Sports.