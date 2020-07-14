Is the NFL Disrespecting Native Americans in Montana? [AUDIO]

"Walter 'Blackie' Wetzel and the Blackfeet Nation will forever be a part of the Redskins family." Those were the words announced by the announcer at the Washington Redskins game, as fans cheered Walter's son Lance and his grandson Ryan on the field.

Now, we find out that the Washington Redskins will not only be changing their name, but they will be removing their logo also. The very logo created in honor of a Blackfeet Nation tribal chief from Montana.

Lance Wetzel is the son of former Blackfeet Tribal Chair Walter "Blackie" Wetzel, who was instrumental in designing the Washington Redskins logo in honor of Chief Whitecalf. He joined us on the show Friday to give his take on the controversy over the name, and the logo.

Full audio with Lance Wetzel from Friday's Montana Talks statewide radio show with Aaron Flint:

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Should the Washington Redskins change their name? Do you think the team name and logo are offensive? If you answered yes, you might want to do some more research.

Did you know that the Washington Redskins logo is actually designed in honor of a legendary Montanan from the Blackfeet Nation?

Jason Blasco had a great piece published by 406 MT Sports back in January of 2019 detailing the history of the Redskins logo:

The image depicted on the Redskins helmet is of John "Two Guns" Whitecalf, a Blackfeet Chief whose likeness also appeared on the Buffalo nickel, minted from 1913-38. "When I look at the logo, I mostly think of my dad because he was a person who found pride in the Redskins logo, of having our people in the spotlight, and being represented by a big-time professional team," Lance Wetzel said. "Back in that time frame, there wasn't a whole lot of positives about Native Americans. To look at that helmet and see the representation there, I see a whole lot of pride."

So, for all you virtue-signaling white liberals who think you're being "woke" by demanding the removal of the Washington Redskins logo- maybe you should try studying history instead of trying to whitewash it.

The same goes for the easily-bullied corporations who are now jumping on the bandwagon and pulling memorabilia honoring a Blackfeet Chief from their shelves.

