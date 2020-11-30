If Exercise is So Important, Why Are Gyms Shutting Down?

If we're going to be in the business of mandating things due to COVID-19, we should be mandating exercise at the gyms instead of shutting gyms down. I said that on the radio this past spring when 'spring shutdown' fever swept across the nation.

The question comes to mind once again, especially after Yellowstone County, Montana's health officer ordered gyms to be shut down from 10p.m. to 4 a.m. Has there been a problem with too many people packing into the gyms at midnight? Apparently not, as the World Health Organization has now issued new guidelines encouraging people to exercise more in the midst of COVID-19.

Here's an excerpt from a report in The Hill:

The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending people increase their activity and get more exercise during the pandemic. The new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for adults and an average of 60 minutes for children.

As my friend Adam Gilbertson pointed out when sharing this news story on social media, if exercise is so important, why are we shutting gyms down all across the country? Good question.

Here's what I wrote back in April during the "2 weeks to flatten the curve" shutdown:

PRIOR POST from April 15, 2020: How I'm Staying in Shape from Home Here in Montana |

One thing I know a lot of us are being challenged with right now in the midst of all these quarantines is how to stay in shape, and how to control what you're eating and drinking. It's even more of a challenge with our gyms being shut down, and spending more time at home close to the refrigerator.

I've always worked out, but I also like to joke that, as a combat veteran, I suffer from Post Deployment Celebration Disorder. I end up eating or drinking too much, especially after getting home from a deployment. Thankfully, I've figured out how to shed that post deployment weight gain, and how to keep it off- so I thought I would just share a few things that seem to be working for me in the middle of these quarantines (although I gotta admit it is definitely more of a struggle for all of us in this quarantine).

That's just a few things that have been working for me. What's been working for you? Any apps you'd recommend? Shoot me a note aaron(at)montanatalks.com

