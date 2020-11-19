These New Mandates for Yellowstone County Begin Friday 11/20

Earlier this week, Governor Bullock announced that additional restrictions for the state of Montana will go into effect tomorrow (Friday) to help curb the spread of COVID-19. In the Governors directive, it stated that local authorities are allowed to "adopt more restrictive ordinances."

Today, Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton announced those additional restrictions.

According to a press release from RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's health service provider, the following changes to the Health Officer Order will go into effect at 5am Friday, November 20, 2020:

25 person limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings extended through December 31, 2020, regardless of the ability to socially distance.

All "places of assembly" have to close by 10pm, and remain closed until 4am. This includes all restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, retail venues, churches, salons, and the like. They also must operate at 50 percent of normal capacity. Restaurants can continue drive-through and delivery service past 10pm.

Medical facilities, child care operations, and pharmacies are exempt from 10pm closure mandate.

This Health Officer Order also said that adult and youth organized athletic programs can continue practicing, but no more than 25 individuals can be involved, and there will be no "games, matches, scrimmages or public performances" permitted under this mandate.

This Health Officer Order doesn’t apply to school athletics and other extracurricular activities because the governor’s order states that such restrictions are at the discretion of the schools, each of which is required to have a COVID-19 safety plan. -Health Officer Order

Besides the new mandates, the public health officer order is urging Yellowstone County residents to do the following:

Stay home, except for work, school and other essential activities.

Work from home, if possible, and use technology for remote meetings.

Keep holiday celebrations small while using technology to connect with friends and family.

Support local food establishments by ordering delivery, drive-through and take-out.

Support local businesses by shopping with their remote ordering and delivery services.

To see the entire Health Officer Order, CLICK HERE.