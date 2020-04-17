“I Have Covid-19″- Joe Balyeat Joins Us Monday

"I’m Joe Balyeat ... And I have COVID-19." Not only that, but the longtime Bozeman Republican lawmaker says he used hydroxychloroquine, and it reversed the "downward spiral" that he was facing from the coronavirus.

Balyeat shared the news first with friends and family on Facebook, and now writes about his experience in a guest opinion column for The Great Falls Tribune. Here's an excerpt:

I’m in the coronavirus crosshairs – enlarged heart, AFib, and blood clots in both lungs. As such, I read COVID-19 articles for weeks; becoming convinced that hydroxychloroquine, while unproven, was my best option. Despite biased daily CNN anti-Trumpian warnings that hydroxychloroquine was unproven and not as safe ..., I started taking it Wednesday, saw reversal of my downward spiral within a day, and today (have) only a slight cough.

Click here for the full column. And make sure you tune in Monday so we can hear from Joe Balyeat in his own words. Joe Balyeat joins us on Monday's Montana Talks statewide radio show, in an exclusive interview with Aaron Flint.

