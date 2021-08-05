Here’s Your Chance to Soar Through The Big Sky in a B-17 Bomber

It's not every day that you get the opportunity to fly above Bozeman in a B-17 Bomber, otherwise known as a "Flying Fortress."

The B-17G Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey, part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour will make a stop at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Saturday, August 7 & Sunday, August 8. The event will take place at the Yellowstone Jet Center in Belgrade.

The B-17G Flying Fortress is one of the many planes in the collection at Airbase Arizona Museum. Each summer, they take the World War II planes on tour so that they can be enjoyed by folks that aren't able to visit the museum. You can also learn about the role of aviation in combat history.

If you love historic military planes, you're not going to want to miss it. Everyone is invited to stop by and tour the B-17 Bomber, and you can even book a flight, which is guaranteed to be a memorable experience. Flights are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the details:

WHAT: B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey

B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey WHEN: Saturday, August 7 & Sunday, August 8

Saturday, August 7 & Sunday, August 8 WHERE: Yellowstone Jet Center. Belgrade, Montana

Ground Tours:

Saturday & Sunday. 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person/ $20 for a family of 4

$10 per person/ $20 for a family of 4 You can purchase tour tickets at the gate. No reservation is required

Book a Flight:

Saturday & Sunday. 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pricing: $425 per waist compartment seat (6 available). $850 per Bombardier/Navigator seat (2 available)

Seating is limited, so it's a good idea to book your flight before it's too late. Click here for more information and to book a flight on the B-17 Bomber.