VIDEO: Belgrade’s Christmas Convoy 2020 From the Air

Thousands enjoyed the Christmas Convoy in Belgrade over the weekend from the ground, but watching a Ben Goertzen production shot from Mark Taylor's helicopter is next level.

It was a pretty cool thing to watch no matter where you caught the 2020 Belgrade Christmas Convoy. With a heavy dose of downhome holiday cheer, it was perhaps exactly what this community needed this year.

Do lights on trucks and heavy equipment save the world? Perhaps not. But for a special amount of time this past Saturday night, folks in our area could just take a breath and enjoy some holiday spirit.

Put the cinematography skills of Ben Goertzen, owner of Red Yeti Productions, together with Mark Taylor of Rocky Mountain Rotors, and you've got yourself one beautiful video of Belgrade's 2020 Christmas Convoy.

Ben Goertzen is a cinematographer who has traveled the globe filming stories of change, conflict, and coexistence for clients such as: Nat Geo, BBC, PBS Nature, Smithsonian, Quibi, Travel Channel, Johnnie Walker Whiskey, Warren Miller Entertainment, and Curiosity Stream among others.

What you may not have seen, was this most excellent spectacle FROM THE AIR.

Ben is also a professional skier and a native Montanan.

Mark Taylor is the owner of Rocky Mountain Rotors, a helicopter company based at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. They offer charter flights on various helicopters, real estate survey flights and flight school among other things. "HELICOPTER CHARTERING & TOURS IN MONTANA, WYOMING & IDAHO". All RMR helicopters are equipped with noise canceling Bose headsets, summertime air conditioning and arctic heaters for wintertime comfort.