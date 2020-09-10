VP Pence Holding Rally with Daines in Belgrade

Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Montana for a rally with Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) in Belgrade on Monday. Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and Republican US House candidate Matt Rosendale will also be prominently featured.

According to an eventbrite page created by the Montana Republican Party, the event will take place at the Big Yellow Barn on Springhill Road in Belgrade. Here's more details:

Vice President Pence is coming to Montana to campaign for our statewide ticket. Doors will open at 2pm and the rally will begin at 3pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we have a limited crowd size. Be sure to get your ticket reserved early!

Click here to register for the event.

Senator Daines is currently seeking re-election, and is facing a challenge from Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT), who previously said that he would not run for the Senate. The outcome of the race could decide which party controls the US Senate.

Earlier this Spring, VP Pence praised the efforts of Senator Daines to fund research towards a vaccine for COVID-19. VP Pence also traveled to Billings, Montana last year to visit a meth treatment program alongside Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte.

Prior Post from June 19, 2019- RAW VIDEO: VP Mike Pence in Billings, Montana

Credit Aaron Flint

Vice President Mike Pence is highlighting the meth epidemic in Montana and the West with a visit to Billings, Montana.

Pence landed in Billings around noon Wednesday before delivering remarks at Riverside Health Care following a meeting with the HIDTA Task Force.

The motorcade carrying VP Pence, along with his wife Karen, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), and Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) then traveled to a neighborhood near downtown Billings where the delegation met with some young Montana moms who are recovering from meth addiction. They sat down with families at the Rimrock Foundation's Willow Way recovery home in Billings.

Below is raw video from both events.

On Thursday, the Vice President and his wife will join Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on a visit to Yellowstone National Park.

