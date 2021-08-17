Glacier And Yellowstone Parks Now Require You To Wear Masks Again

As COVID cases start to surge and the delta variant pops up more and more throughout the country, we're starting to see many different organizations put some precautions in place. It doesn't seem like we're going into full lockdown mode, but a lot of events are starting to require you to be vaccinated to attend, and several cities have brought back their mask mandates.

That's also the case for the National Park Service, which has announced that - beginning immediately - masks are now required in all national parks around the country, regardless of an individual's vaccination status. That means if you're planning to head out to Glacier or Yellowstone in the next few weeks, you better not forget to bring your mask with you.

The mandate applies to all indoor spaces within both parks, public transportation systems, and outdoor spaces where social distancing is difficult or impossible.

I went to Glacier in 2020, back when masks were required the first time around, and it really wasn't that big of a deal - you wore them if you went inside for something, but for the most part, there's enough open space outdoors where you can keep it in your pocket to just have if you need it.

The new mask mandate is in effect until further notice, and the National Park Service will release a statement when it finally lifts. Do you think you'll feel safe heading out to the national parks in the near future?

