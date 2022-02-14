National Park Service Tweets Super Cute Valentine’s Day Cards

Someone in the graphic design office at the National Park Service has been doing a great job the last couple of years creating witty, cute, and oftentimes punny, graphics and signage. For example, their "friends don't use friends as bear bait" poster is a classic. The NPS even tried to incorporate some humor when they released their series of social-distancing posters at the onset of COVID-19.

The Park has done it again this week, just in time for Valentine's Day, where they shared a series of cute, National Park-themed cards on their Twitter page. Take a look.

I Love You Very Moose.

Nature provided some inspiration for most of the Parks Valentine's Day cards. There are 423 national parks covering the United States, including sites in Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

There are 84 million acres of land in the National Park system.

63 sites contain the title "National Park" (e.g. Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier, etc) and more than 20,000 people are employed by the NPS.

National Parks bring big $'s to Big Sky Country.

According to 2020 records, 3,903,740 visitors stopped at one of the eight sites operated by the National Park Service in Montana. Most of them were visits to Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park, but thousands of tourists also visit places like the Fort Union Trading Post on the MT/ND border and the famous Grant-Kohrs Ranch near Deer Lodge.

The economic impact is huge. While 2020 saw a drop in national park tourism dollars in Montana (down to $445 million), those pre-COVID numbers hit a high of $640 million in 2019.

Keep the puns coming, National Park Service.

What's hotter than a thermal pot in Yellowstone National Park? Nothing but our love, Hot Stuff. And how can you not love their play on Haddaway's 1993 hit, What is Love?