Daines Introduces Firearm Owners Protection Act [AUDIO]

In the wake of gun confiscation measures in Virginia- and severe transport restrictions in places like New York City- Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is getting national attention for his effort to support our 2nd Amendment rights.

Daines joined us on Tuesday's "Montana Talks" radio show to cover his recently introduced "Firearm Owners Protection Act." According to Fox News:

The bill would reform the Firearm Owners Protection Act (FOPA), clarifying the term “transport” to include “staying in temporary lodging overnight, stopping for food, fuel, vehicle maintenance, an emergency, medical treatment, and any other activity incidental.” “This is about protecting law-abiding gun owners and their constitutional right to safely transport their firearms,” he told Fox News. “Montanans want their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms protected, and that’s what I’m fighting for.”

Here's the audio of Daines on "Montana Talks:"