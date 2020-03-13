Cuccinelli Talks Borders, Border Security on Montana Talks

We had an exclusive interview with the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday's Montana Talks statewide radio show.

Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli joined us to talk about the big win for the Trump Administration at the US Supreme Court earlier this week. We also got his reaction to President Trump's address to the nation on Wednesday night concerning the coronavirus/COVID-19. Cuccinelli praised President Trump's decisive action instituting a travel ban back in January.

From my standpoint, I told Cuccinelli that the coronavirus is yet another reminder that borders matter, that border security matters. I also pointed out how the radical Left is constantly pushing open borders- wanting anybody from anywhere to bring anything to America. Yet, now they want us to think they actually care about the coronavirus?

We also talked about the meth epidemic here in Montana, and the fact that Montanans have actually been killed by the meth epidemic. Families have actually been torn apart by the meth epidemic. Violent crime was on the rise because of the meth epidemic. And it's all because of the meth coming across our Southern border.

Check out our full conversation below: