Billings Police Investigating Stabbing at Lazy KT Motel

Billings Police report there was a stabbing just after 8:30pm last night (Thursday 1/28), at a motel near downtown Billings, according to a post on Twitter.

The man who was stabbed had to be transported to St. V's Hospital for minor injuries, according to the @BillingsPD on Twitter.

Billings Police continue to investigate the stabbing, according to the post.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In April of 2020, the Billings Police S.W.A.T. and Hostage Negotiation team had to be dispatched to the Lazy K-T motel when a "weapons complaint" was reported. Authorities ended up arrested a man on several charges, including a no bond warrant out of Wyoming, aggravated burglary, obstructing, and resisting.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.