Billings Police Investigate Stabbing Near Park on South Side

Billings Police are actively investigating an incident that happened overnight near a south side city park that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the social media post at 3:32 am on Saturday morning (2/19) by the Billings Police Department, officers reported a stabbing in the 3800 block of 2nd Avenue South, which is a location next to Highland Park.

In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police Sgt. Stovall said the male victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, and that a suspect in the stabbing was in custody.

An investigation into the incident is "on-going," according to the social media post.

At the time this story was published, there were no further details about the stabbing. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

