Billings Man Walks Into Hospital After Being Stabbed Near South Park
An investigation by the Billings Police Department is underway after an incident near a city park early on Sunday morning (5/8).
According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page just after 5 am MDT on Sunday, a 47-year-old man from Billings arrived at a local hospital after he was apparently "stabbed twice near South Park."
In the report from Billings Police Sgt. Schnelbach, there was no information about a suspect in the stabbing at the time of the Twitter post, and an investigation is ongoing.
No details about the condition of the victim were available at the time this story was published.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
