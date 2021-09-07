The Billings Police Department recently released some information regarding vehicle thefts in our city, which also ranked the most stolen vehicles by make and model.

According to the BPD Crime data collected between January 2018 and February 2021, the most active months for vehicle thefts are in the winter. January, February and December have significantly more pickup and passenger car thefts than in early spring and summer.

2020 had a big spike in vehicle thefts, compared to 2019 theft data, with 390 passenger calls stolen in 2019, and 595 stolen in 2020.

The Top 5 makes of stolen vehicles in Billings, Montana:

Chevrolet Ford Dodge Honda Toyota

While theft of passenger cars is more common, 3 of the top 5 stolen vehicle models are pickups, according to the BPD Crime Data Hub.

These are the Top 5 Stolen Vehicles in Billings, according to January 2018 to February 2021 crime data from the Billings Police Department:

Most Stolen Vehicle in Billings is a Chevrolet Silverado

Second Most Stolen Vehicle in Billings is a Honda Accord

Third Most Stolen Vehicle in Billings is a Ford F150 XLT

Fourth Most Stolen Vehicle in Billings is a GMC Sierra

Fifth Most Stolen Vehicle in Billings is a Chevrolet Impala

CLICK HERE to see more details about stolen vehicles from the Billings Police Department Crime Data Hub.

