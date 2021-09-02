Yellowstone Co Sheriff Looking for 2 Men Linked to Lockwood Robbery
Two suspects that were involved in last weekend's armed robbery of a Lockwood convenience store are wanted by local law enforcement, and the public's assistance is needed.
According to a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Casey's Corner on Old Hardin Road in Lockwood was robbed by two men in the "early morning hours" on Saturday morning (8/28).
Both suspects were wearing bandanas and black hooded sweatshirts, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says the man wearing the red bandana was a "tall, white male, in his early 20's."
The second suspect is a white male who was wearing a pink bandana, and described as "shorter, and with a heavier build" than the first suspect. He's also believed to be in his 20's, according to the press release.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder urges anyone with information to contact YCSO at 406-256-2929, or message their @YellowstoneCountySheriffsOffice Facebook page.
YCSO Detective Donahue is investigating the case, according to the press release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.