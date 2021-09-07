Montana Grizzlies Opening Beer Gardens Inside Washington-Griz Stadium

Fresh off of a major victory against the #20 ranked Washington Huskies, University of Montana Athletics wants you to know that you can now enjoy a fresh beer INSIDE of Washington-Grizzly Stadium this season.

According to a news release posted at GoGriz.com, a new beer gardens will now be available at the south end of the stadium:

The beer garden will be located just off the concourse, directly behind GrizVision, in a fenced-off area east of the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center. The new south side beer garden opens 90 minutes before kickoff and remains open through the third quarter. Patrons will be allowed to purchase two beverages, maximum. Entrance to the beer garden will only be available from inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium

The Montana Grizzlies football team stunned 20th ranked Washington on Saturday. A writer for SI.com called it the worst defeat ever for the Huskies, adding that it was the first time in over 100 years that The University of Montana defeated Washington.

RJ Young, a sports writer for Fox Sports, summed it up best over the weekend:

It's not just that FCS Montana upset No. 20 Washington 13-7 in Seattle. It's that the Huskies paid the Grizzlies $675,000 for the privilege.

I'm calling it "the Griz Reset" (for those following "the Great Reset" political debate). After several years falling short against their main rival (the Montana State Bobcats), and then not being able to play due to pandemic related shutdowns- the Griz appear ready to claw their way back to the top. The Grizzlies spent a long time in hibernation- and they woke up angry...and hungry.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images