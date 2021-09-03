The Billings Metro Area has seen a dramatic increase in population over the last few years, with population numbers over 109,800. If you've ever moved to a new place, one of your first thoughts may have been, "Where can I go around here to have some fun or see the sights?" Luckily, many folks in and around the Billings area are more than happy to show you around to their favorite spots across the Magic City. I would know, I've lived in the area my entire life.

Get our free mobile app

With the influx in population, many residents aren't actually familiar with the sights and sounds of Billings. Hopefully, this list should give you a good starting point if you're looking for the best way to spend an afternoon or even a whole day. Have you been to them all?