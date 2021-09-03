Billings Police say one individual was killed last night on the west end of Billings when they were struck while crossing Central Avenue just before 9pm last night (Thursday).

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the accident on Central Avenue at Santa Fe at 8:48pm Thursday (9/2), and discovered that a 31-year old pedestrian was hit while "walking southbound across Central Ave."

Preliminary investigative information from the Billings Police Department indicated a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup that struck the pedestrian was being driven by a 19 year old Billings resident who BPD reports "left the scene but was located by officers shortly after the crash."

According to a press release from Captain Neil Lawrence of the Billings Police Department, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The intersection was closed until around 2am Friday morning (9/3) while the BPD Crash Team conducted an investigation, and after "consulting with the County Attorney's office," Billings Police released the 19-year old driver "pending blood / toxicology results and further investigation."

According to the press release, the County Coroner will be releasing the name of the pedestrian killed in the accident pending the autopsy and notification of family.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

