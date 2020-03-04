Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run In Missoula, Suspect Found

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning and a suspect is being qestioned, Missoula police said.

Officers located the driver shortly after the crash, which happened at about 6:40 a.m. in the northwestern part of the city.

The victim was a 63-year-old man, said police Sgt. Travis Welsh. Officials have not released the man’s name.

Police were interviewing the suspected driver, a 34-year-old man, Welsh told the Missoulian.

A portion of West Broadway Street was closed during the investigation, but had reopened by noon.